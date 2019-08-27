UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Group Of Orcas, 6 Belugas Released From 'Whale Jail' In Russia - Researchers

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:59 PM

Last Group of Orcas, 6 Belugas Released From 'Whale Jail' in Russia - Researchers

Six belugas and the two last orcas were released into the wild from the so-called whale jail in the Russian Far East on Tuesday, the Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography said

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Six belugas and the two last orcas were released into the wild from the so-called whale jail in the Russian Far East on Tuesday, the Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography said.

"Two orcas and six belugas were released into the wild after all the necessary procedures and re-adaptation, taking tests and setting satellite trackers," the institute said.

The institute added that all 10 orcas from Srednyaya Bay were now released.

In October 2018, the whale jail made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a group of endangered marine mammals, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China.

A probe was launched to look into potential illegal capture of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and beluga whales trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable conditions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the relevant agencies to lead the case, and a local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

Related Topics

Russia China Jail Vladimir Putin Lead October 2018 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

COTHM Karachi celebrates its 5th Convocation Cerem ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese scientists develop light responsive contro ..

38 seconds ago

MoHR takes number of steps for protection of child ..

42 seconds ago

US says continuing talk to Turkey after F-35 ouste ..

43 seconds ago

Legal Procedures for Enabling Russia-Ukraine Priso ..

45 seconds ago

Beijing expresses "strong dissatisfaction" with G7 ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.