Last Group of Orcas, 6 Belugas Released From 'Whale Jail' in Russia - Researchers

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Six belugas and the two last orcas were released into the wild from the so-called whale jail in the Russian Far East on Tuesday, the Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography said.

"Two orcas and six belugas were released into the wild after all the necessary procedures and re-adaptation, taking tests and setting satellite trackers," the institute said.

The institute added that all 10 orcas from Srednyaya Bay were now released.

In October 2018, the whale jail made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a group of endangered marine mammals, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China.

A probe was launched to look into potential illegal capture of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and beluga whales trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable conditions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the relevant agencies to lead the case, and a local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).