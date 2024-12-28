Last Major Health Facility In North Gaza 'out Of Service': WHO
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) An Israeli military operation Friday targeting Hamas militants near the Kamal Adwan Hospital has put the last major health facility in northern Gaza out of service, the World Health Organization said.
"This morning's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in north Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.
The WHO said 60 health workers and 25 patients in a critical condition, including those on ventilators, reportedly remain in the hospital.
The patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital, the UN health agency said, adding that it was "deeply concerned for their safety".
"This raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes after escalating restrictions on access for WHO and partners, and repeated attacks on or near the facility since early October," the WHO said.
"Such hostilities and the raids are undoing all our efforts and support to keep the facility minimal functional. The systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza is a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of health care.
"This horror must end and health care must be protected."
The WHO reiterated its call for a ceasefire.
Kamal Adwan Hospital is located in Beit Lahia, a city at the centre of an intense Israeli military operation aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping in northern Gaza.
Recent Stories
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29
More Stories From World
-
Montenegro to extradite crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US3 minutes ago
-
Last major health facility in north Gaza 'out of service': WHO3 minutes ago
-
Armed conflict impacts on children reached record levels globally in 2024: UNICEF3 minutes ago
-
Trump asks US Supreme Court to pause law threatening TikTok ban13 minutes ago
-
Brown dominates as NBA champion Celtics snap skid1 hour ago
-
Armed conflict impacts on children reached record levels globally in 2024: UNICEF1 hour ago
-
'Romeo and Juliet' star Olivia Hussey dies aged 732 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table2 hours ago
-
LawConnect wins punishing and deadly Sydney-Hobart yacht race2 hours ago
-
Reddy, Sundar lead India fightback to 326-7 against Australia2 hours ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach second president in two weeks2 hours ago
-
Brazil views labor violations at BYD site as human 'trafficking'2 hours ago