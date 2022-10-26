UrduPoint.com

Last Minute Choices By Undecided Voters Will Decide Control Of US Congress - Pollster

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The last minute choices of a larger-than-usual number of undecided voters across the United States will decide control of Congress in a series of still tight Senate and House races, veteran pollster John Zogby told a State Department Foreign Press Center briefing on Wednesday

"We are seeing a higher than normal number of undecided voters," Zogby said. "Latino voters who were traditionally overwhelmingly Democrat were now almost split with barely over 50% for the Democrats, 40% for the Republicans and still 10% for the undecided."

This division signaled "trouble for the Democrats," he added.

Zogby noted that abortion and the threat to democracy were rallying the Democrats' base while Republicans were energized by the issues of inflation, crime and out-of-control immigration.

However, the number one issue across the nation was inflation, he said.

"It is a high intensity issue (that) affects everyone. It is back up in every poll as the number one issue," Zogby said.

Although the pro-Democrat black vote remained largely solid, younger black men numbering up to 15% to 18% of the overall black vote was moving Republican, Zogby also said.

Many Senate races were tight with the Republicans in danger of losing Iowa, Nevada and Utah while the Democrats were fighting to retain New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Georgia, he added.

