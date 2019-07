Last month was the hottest June ever recorded worldwide with soaring temperatures capped off by a record-breaking heatwave across Western Europe, satellite data showed Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Last month was the hottest June ever recorded worldwide with soaring temperatures capped off by a record-breaking heatwave across Western Europe , satellite data showed Tuesday.

Global readings taken by the EU-ran Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed European temperatures were around 2C hotter than normal, and globally Earth was 0.1C warmer than the previous June record.