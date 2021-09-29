UrduPoint.com

Last Of 39 Trapped Canadian Miners Climb Out, All Safe

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early Wednesday where they were greeted by family, officials said

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early Wednesday where they were greeted by family, officials said.

Brazilian mining company Vale congratulated rescuers in a statement for "bringing our 39 employees home safe and healthy." "This was tremendous news flowing from very difficult circumstances," said company chief executive Eduardo Bartolomeo, who met with miners and rescuers in Sudbury, Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also tweeted that all 39 "have been successfully rescued from the Totten Mine.

" "We are all very relieved that you're safely above ground and uninjured," he said.

Shawn Rideout of Ontario Mine Rescue, who led the operation, told public broadcaster CBC the last of four miners who made their way to the surface on Wednesday exited at 4:45 am local time (0845 GMT).

"They were met by their spouses and their children. It was hugs and kisses and a lot of tears," he said.

The miners became trapped Sunday afternoon after an accident damaged their transport system, cutting off access to the main exit.

