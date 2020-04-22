UrduPoint.com
Wed 22nd April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The last of the United Kingdom's three new large-scale testing laboratories for the coronavirus disease has opened in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Wednesday, the UK government announced.

"The UK government has committed to expanding our testing capacity across the UK. The completion of our network with the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow is a tremendous achievement for all the partners in such challenging circumstances and only 5 weeks after this project was started," Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said in a government press release.

The other two testing facilities, called lighthouse labs, are based in the city of Milton Keynes and Alderley Park in the county of Cheshire and are already in operation. They were rapidly constructed as the government seeks to boost its COVID-19 testing capacity by the end of April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"We have set out our ambition to meet the challenge of achieving a 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month," the health secretary said in the press release.

The UK's lighthouse labs will process test samples for the coronavirus disease taken at 50 drive-through sites across the country, the government said.

Earlier in the day, Hancock told parliament that the UK was at the peak of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Wednesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 133,495 cases of the disease since the start of the outbreak, up 4,451 over the preceding 24 hours. The death toll in hospitals now stands at 18,100 after 759 more deaths were confirmed by health officials.

