Last Plane Carrying Russian Servicemen Assisting COVID-19 Response Leaves Italy - Ministry

The last aircraft carrying Russian servicemen who assisted Italy's COVID-19 response has left Verona and is now heading to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The last aircraft carrying Russian servicemen who assisted Italy's COVID-19 response has left Verona and is now heading to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces' military transport aviation, carrying servicemen and special equipment of an interservice team of the Russian Defense Ministry, implementing tasks on assisting the fight against the coronavirus infection spreading in the Italian Republic, is flying from the Villafranca airport in Verona, Italy, to the Russian Federation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The plane is carrying 13 Russian servicemen and one unit of special military equipment, the ministry said.

"This flight will complete the delivery of Russian experts and special equipment to the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry went on to say.