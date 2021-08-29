Last Plane With UK Soldiers Returns From Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The last plane from Afghanistan with UK troops on board has landed in the United Kingdom, Sky news reported on Sunday.

The UK Ministry of Defence announced earlier that the plane had departed from Kabul airport.

Now the aircraft has arrived at the Brize Norton airbase, according to the UK broadcaster.

Many countries launched evacuation operations, airlifting their nationals and Afghans who worked for foreign missions from the Central Asian country, after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took control of Kabul on August 15. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.