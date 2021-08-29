UrduPoint.com

Last Plane With UK Soldiers Returns From Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Last Plane With UK Soldiers Returns From Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The last plane from Afghanistan with UK troops on board has landed in the United Kingdom, Sky news reported on Sunday.

The UK Ministry of Defence announced earlier that the plane had departed from Kabul airport.

Now the aircraft has arrived at the Brize Norton airbase, according to the UK broadcaster.

Many countries launched evacuation operations, airlifting their nationals and Afghans who worked for foreign missions from the Central Asian country, after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took control of Kabul on August 15. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia United Kingdom August Sunday From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals ..

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals from fourth cycle submissions

44 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

1 hour ago
 Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s sou ..

Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s southwestern coast

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy ..

Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 215.66 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 215.66 million

3 hours ago
 India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.