Last Poll Before Presidential Race In Poland Shows Equal Victory Chances For 2 Candidates

Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:27 PM

The last poll before the presidential election in Poland shows somewhat equal victory chances for the incumbent head of state, Andrzej Duda, and the main opposition candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, in the second round

The first round of the vote, involving 11 presidential candidates, will be held on Sunday following an election silence during the preceding day.

According to an opinion poll published by the Warsaw-based Institute for Social and Market Research (IBRiS) on Friday, Duda is expected to win in the first round by a large margin over his main opponent, while in the second round, the chances are almost equal.

About 41.1 percent of Polish respondents said they would cast their ballots for Duda in the first round of elections. Trzaskowski, in turn, can count on 26.4 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout is projected to be at 61 percent.

If Duda faces off Trzaskowski in the second round, he is expected to get 48.7 percent of the vote, and his rival - 47.5 percent. At the same time, 3.8 percent of respondents said they did not know for whom they would vote.

The poll was conducted by a computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method on June 24 with 1,100 people surveyed. The margin of error does not exceed 3 percent.

