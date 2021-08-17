UrduPoint.com

Last Remaining South Korean Citizens Leave Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Last Remaining South Korean Citizens Leave Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The remaining four South Korean citizens, including the ambassador, left Afghanistan, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Seoul temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul and evacuated its most staff. Three more employees, including the ambassador, remained in the country to assist the evacuation of the last-remaining Korean citizen, who did not leave the country on time despite South Korean government's warning.

"According to our ambassador in Afghanistan [Choi Taeho], who remained on site for assisting a South Korean citizen's evacuation, the plane with three embassy officials and one civilian under their protection on board, left for a third country in the middle East at 09:00 local time (00:00 GMT)," the statement read.

On July 12, the foreign ministry extended the ban to visit Afghanistan until January 31, 2022. All citizens were supposed to have left the country by the end of July. Those violating the ban may be imprisoned for up to one year or fined over $8,800.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most nations have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

