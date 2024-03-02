'Last resort': Donors hope to offer Gaza lifeline with air drops

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) With the humanitarian situation in Gaza increasingly desperate, the United States said Friday that it would join some of its Arab and European allies in delivering emergency relief from the sky.

The amount of aid brought into the territory by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of war, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicines.

A frenzied scramble for food from a truck convoy delivering aid to northern Gaza left more than 100 people dead on Thursday, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, after Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.