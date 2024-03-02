'Last Resort': Donors Hope To Offer Gaza Lifeline With Air Drops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) With the humanitarian situation in Gaza increasingly desperate, the United States said Friday that it would join some of its Arab and European allies in delivering emergency relief from the sky.
The amount of aid brought into the territory by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of war, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicines.
A frenzied scramble for food from a truck convoy delivering aid to northern Gaza left more than 100 people dead on Thursday, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, after Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
More Stories From World
-
'Panicky' Bayern held in Freiburg to boost Leverkusen title hopes8 minutes ago
-
Milei warns Argentine parliament he will govern 'with or without' political support8 minutes ago
-
West Brom strengthen grip on Championship play-off place8 minutes ago
-
Coleman trumps Lyles, Crouser dominant in world indoors8 minutes ago
-
Swiss energy trader pays out $760 mn over Ecuador bribery18 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table18 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table18 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table47 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result47 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result47 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice48 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table48 minutes ago