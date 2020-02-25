UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov Dies Aged 95

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:01 PM

Last Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov Dies Aged 95

The last defense minister of the Soviet Union, Dmitry Yazov, has died in Moscow at the age of 95, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The last defense minister of the Soviet Union, Dmitry Yazov, has died in Moscow at the age of 95, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Timofeevich Yazov passed away on February 25 in Moscow, aged 95 after a long and serious illness," the ministry said.

Yazov was the last military chief to be given the country's highest rank of Marshal of the Soviet Union.

During the Great Patriotic War, he was awarded the Order of the Red Star.

He served as the Soviet Union's defense minister from May 1987 to August 1991. Under his leadership, Soviet troops left Afghanistan.

Yazov is most likely to be buried at the Federal War Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchi, a city just north of Moscow, on February 28, Nikolay Deryabin, chief of staff of the Club of Military Commanders, told Sputnik. Yazov will be given all due military honors, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Died February May August All From

Recent Stories

Baku Expects Visit of Deputy Assistant Secretary o ..

3 minutes ago

How Diet, Exercise, and Weight Management Can Add ..

8 minutes ago

How walking speed and memory might predict dementi ..

8 minutes ago

US role as a peace promoter in South Asia need of ..

8 minutes ago

Iftikhar Durrani special Assistant to Prime Minis ..

8 minutes ago

Pr Trump statement about Pakistan extra ordinary, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.