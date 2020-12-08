UrduPoint.com
Last Soviet Defense Minister, Marshal Shaposhnikov, Dies Aged 78 - Military Leaders' Club

Tue 08th December 2020

Last Soviet Defense Minister, Marshal Shaposhnikov, Dies Aged 78 - Military Leaders' Club

The last defense minister of the Soviet Union, Marshal of Aviation Yevgeny Shaposhnikov, died aged 78, Nikolai Deryabin, chief of staff of the Military Leaders' Club, confirmed to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The last defense minister of the Soviet Union, Marshal of Aviation Yevgeny Shaposhnikov, died aged 78, Nikolai Deryabin, chief of staff of the Military Leaders' Club, confirmed to Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, true," he said, answering the relevant question.

According to Deryabin, the funeral will be held at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchi just north of Moscow.

More Stories From World

