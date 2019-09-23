UrduPoint.com
Last Soyuz-FG Carrier Rocket Installed At Baikonur Cosmodrome Launch Site - Roscosmos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:20 AM

The last ever Soyuz-FG carrier rocket to be launched was installed at a launch site at Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on Monday, Russia's state space agency, Roscosmos, told Sputnik

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The last ever Soyuz-FG carrier rocket to be launched was installed at a launch site at Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on Monday, Russia's state space agency, Roscosmos, told Sputnik.

According to the agency, the launch of Russia's Soyuz-FG rocket, which has a Ukrainian control system, is scheduled for September 25 at 11:57 GMT.

It is planned to reach the International Space Station on the same day at 19:45 GMT.

Starting next year, cosmonauts will be using the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. As opposed to the Soyuz-FG, the new launch vehicle has digital systems installed and all of its components are made in Russia.

