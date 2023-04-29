UrduPoint.com

Last UK Evacuation Flight To Depart Sudan Saturday - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Last UK Evacuation Flight to Depart Sudan Saturday - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The United Kingdom plans to carry out its last evacuation flight from conflict-ridden Sudan on Saturday, the UK Foreign Office informs.

"Following the longest and largest evacuation effort of any Western country, the final UK evacuation flight from Wadi Saeedna airfield near (the Sudanese capital of) Khartoum is due to leave on Saturday (29 April) due to declining demand for seats," the foreign office said in a Friday statement.

According to the release, all those who wish to leave Sudan on this flight should be at the Wadi Saeedna airfield at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday.

"It marks the end of a successful evacuation operation with 1,573 people evacuated so far since flights started on Tuesday 25 April, the vast majority of them British nationals and their eligible dependents," the UK foreign office said.

It explained that the reason why UK evacuation flights will no longer be carried out from Sudan is because of a decline in demand and risks of renewed conflict in Sudan.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

