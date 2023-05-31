Last Ukrainian Warship Destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Russian forces have destroyed the last Ukrainian warship in the port of Odesa, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian aerospace forces at .. the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.