Last US Polling Stations Close in Alaska in 2020 US General Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The last of US polling stations closed in the state of Alaska at 8 p.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT), capping off the 2020 US general election.

Voters across the country were deciding between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, and choosing representatives for all 435 seats of the House of Representative and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.