Open Menu

Last US Soldier Who Went Missing In Lithuania Found Dead: US Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Last US soldier who went missing in Lithuania found dead: US army

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The last of the four American soldiers missing in Lithuania since last week was on Tuesday also found dead, the US Army said, without providing additional details.

The three other soldiers were found dead on Monday after rescuers recovered their armoured vehicle from a swamp.

Lithuanian authorities received a report last Tuesday that the soldiers went missing during a military drill at a training ground in the eastern city of Pabrade, near the border with Belarus.

"The fourth US Army Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division was found deceased near Pabrade, Lithuania the afternoon of April 1," US Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement.

"The Soldier's identity is being withheld pending confirmation of notification of next of kin," it added.

The army did not specify where exactly the soldier was found.

Lithuania's defence ministry expressed "deep sorrow" over the death.

"We extend our condolences to the families of all four soldiers lost in this tragic accident and thank all those involved in the search efforts," it added on social network X.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked the "brave servicemembers who enabled this difficult recovery and to our Lithuanian hosts who labored alongside them".

"The recovery was conducted with urgency, resolve and deep respect for the fallen," he said on X.

"We will never forget these soldiers -- and our prayers are with their families."

Lithuania, a NATO and EU member, hosts more than 1,000 American troops stationed on a rotational basis.

Recent Stories

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

1 hour ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

2 hours ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

2 hours ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

3 hours ago
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

5 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

6 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his M ..

UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother

6 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

6 hours ago

More Stories From World