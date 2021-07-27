Last Victim in Florida Building Collapse Found, Death Toll Reaches 98 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The last victim in the Florida condo collapse has been recovered from the rubble, bringing the total death count in the incident to 98, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference.

"The last remaining missing person has now been accounted for and identified and the family notified," Cava said on Monday.

The death count stands at 98 and a total of 242 people have been accounted for, Cava said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue search operations to ensure all identifiable human remains are recovered, Cava noted.

On June 24, the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed trapping the residents in the rubble. The authorities have so far not conclusively determined the cause of the collapse.