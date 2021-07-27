UrduPoint.com
Last Victim In Florida Building Collapse Found, Death Toll Reaches 98 - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The last victim in the Florida condo collapse has been recovered from the rubble, bringing the total death count in the incident to 98, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference.

"The last remaining missing person has now been accounted for and identified and the family notified," Cava said on Monday.

The death count stands at 98 and a total of 242 people have been accounted for, Cava said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue search operations to ensure all identifiable human remains are recovered, Cava noted.

On June 24, the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed trapping the residents in the rubble. The authorities have so far not conclusively determined the cause of the collapse.

More Stories From World

