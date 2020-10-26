UrduPoint.com
Mon 26th October 2020

Last Week Saw Record COVID-19 Tally So Far, Concerning Rise in Northern Hemisphere - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 infections so far and a concerning spike in cases in Europe and North America, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Monday.

"Last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported so far. Many countries in the northern hemisphere are seeing a concerning rise in cases and hospitalizations. And Intensive Care Units are filling up to capacity in some places, particularly in Europe and North America," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief underlined that the pandemic had been taking a "mental and physical toll" on people across the globe, but urged everyone to take precautions to reduce the risk of getting infected.

"No one wants more so-called lockdowns. But if we want to avoid them, we all have to play our part," he said.

Last week, global COVID-19 cases repeatedly broke one-day records. On Saturday, the WHO reported a record daily rise of 465,322 cases. On Sunday, the rise dipped to 438,633, taking the overall tally to 42.5 million.

