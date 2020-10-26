Last Week Saw Record COVID-19 Tally So Far, Concerning Rise In Northern Hemisphere - WHO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 infections so far and a concerning spike in cases in Europe and North America, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Monday.
"Last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported so far. Many countries in the northern hemisphere are seeing a concerning rise in cases and hospitalizations. And Intensive Care Units are filling up to capacity in some places, particularly in Europe and North America," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.
The WHO chief underlined that the pandemic had been taking a "mental and physical toll" on people across the globe, but urged everyone to take precautions to reduce the risk of getting infected.
"No one wants more so-called lockdowns. But if we want to avoid them, we all have to play our part," he said.
Last week, global COVID-19 cases repeatedly broke one-day records. On Saturday, the WHO reported a record daily rise of 465,322 cases. On Sunday, the rise dipped to 438,633, taking the overall tally to 42.5 million.