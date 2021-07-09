UrduPoint.com
Last Week's Ransomware Attack Was Big Focus Of Biden-Putin Call - White House

Last Week's Ransomware Attack Was Big Focus of Biden-Putin Call - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The ransomware attack on US Republican National Committee that took place last weekend was a big focus during the telephone call between the American President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The ransomware attack that happened over the course of last weekend was a big focus of the call [between Biden and Putin]" Psaki told reporters.

