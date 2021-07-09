The ransomware attack on US Republican National Committee that took place last weekend was a big focus during the telephone call between the American President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The ransomware attack on US Republican National Committee that took place last weekend was a big focus during the telephone call between the American President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

