LatAm Countries Urge Non-escalation Of Ukraine War 'arms Race'

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Four Latin American countries -- Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico -- on Wednesday made a joint call to "avoid actions that would escalate the arms race" in the Ukraine war.

Their statement comes after Ukraine fired long-range missiles into Russian territory with US authorization, prompting warnings of reprisals from Moscow.

The four nations said that such actions would "aggravate the conflict," and urged "all parties involved to fulfil their international commitments and to prioritize dialogue and the search for peace in that region."

The statement was issued a day after a G20 summit in Brazil in which the leaders said they welcomed "all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace" in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, who attended the summit, gave Ukraine authorization to use American-supplied long-range missiles to strike inside Russia -- meeting a persistent demand from Kyiv that Washington had previously opposed.

In the wake of Biden's decision, Russia lowered its threshold for when it could use its nuclear weapons, and warned it would react should such missile strikes occur.

On Tuesday, Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles in Russia's Bryansk border region.

British media reported Wednesday that Ukraine had also fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, similar to the US-made ones, into Russia.

The US embassy in Kyiv closed on Wednesday, citing "specific information of a potential significant air attack," but later said it would re-open the next day.

