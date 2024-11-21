LatAm Countries Urge Non-escalation Of Ukraine War 'arms Race'
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Four Latin American countries -- Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico -- on Wednesday made a joint call to "avoid actions that would escalate the arms race" in the Ukraine war.
Their statement comes after Ukraine fired long-range missiles into Russian territory with US authorization, prompting warnings of reprisals from Moscow.
The four nations said that such actions would "aggravate the conflict," and urged "all parties involved to fulfil their international commitments and to prioritize dialogue and the search for peace in that region."
The statement was issued a day after a G20 summit in Brazil in which the leaders said they welcomed "all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace" in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden, who attended the summit, gave Ukraine authorization to use American-supplied long-range missiles to strike inside Russia -- meeting a persistent demand from Kyiv that Washington had previously opposed.
In the wake of Biden's decision, Russia lowered its threshold for when it could use its nuclear weapons, and warned it would react should such missile strikes occur.
On Tuesday, Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles in Russia's Bryansk border region.
British media reported Wednesday that Ukraine had also fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, similar to the US-made ones, into Russia.
The US embassy in Kyiv closed on Wednesday, citing "specific information of a potential significant air attack," but later said it would re-open the next day.
Recent Stories
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council
More Stories From World
-
Musk details mass cuts to US federal spending and staff12 minutes ago
-
China's Xi calls for Gaza ceasefire: Xinhua12 minutes ago
-
Mali junta chief sacks PM and government: official22 minutes ago
-
US embassy in Kyiv to reopen after threat of attack22 minutes ago
-
Xi calls for 'more voices' to work for peace in Ukraine: Xinhua22 minutes ago
-
Paolini's Italy beat Slovakia to win Billie Jean King Cup32 minutes ago
-
Baku talks pick up pace, with new climate finance deal, urban challenges in COP29 spotlight: UN42 minutes ago
-
Paolini's Italy beat Slovakia to win Billie Jean King Cup42 minutes ago
-
Arnault family to complete Paris FC takeover 'in coming days'1 hour ago
-
At least 150 people killed in violence in Haitian capital in past week: UN1 hour ago
-
Pakistan voices 'deep' regret over US veto in UNSC on Gaza ceasefire resolution1 hour ago
-
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis2 hours ago