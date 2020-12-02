Latam foreign direct investment to fall by 55%: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign direct investment in Latin America will fall by up to 55 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic, the UN's regional economic commission reported Wednesday

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign direct investment in Latin America will fall by up to 55 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic, the UN's regional economic commission reported Wednesday.

The figures represent the world's "most pronounced" regional decline, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a report released at its headquarters in the Chilean capital Santiago.