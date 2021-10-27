UrduPoint.com

Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized For 1980 Gwangju Massacre In His Will - Son

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:01 PM

Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 Gwangju Massacre in His Will - Son

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88, asked for forgiveness from the victims of the brutal suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising in his will, according to Roh Jae-heon, the son of the country's ex-leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88, asked for forgiveness from the victims of the brutal suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising in his will, according to Roh Jae-heon, the son of the country's ex-leader.

"He thought he had infinite responsibility for all things that happened, whether it is good or bad, because he cared a lot about the country and his duty. He was looking for forgiveness for his faults and responsibility, particularly related to the pain of the May 18 (1980 in Gwangju) democratic movement victims and also various events that happened during his tenure," Roh Jae-heon said as quoted by Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

Roh Tae-woo served as South Korean president from 1988 to 1993. He came to power by helping his predecessor, dictator Chun Doo-hwan, to carry out a military coup in the country in 1979. As reported by Yonhap, Roh Tae-woo, was listed as the number-two man in Chun's military junta.

During the uprising of the pro-democracy forces in the city of Gwangju, the military authorities sent troops to defeat them, as a result of which 200 people died and 1,800 were injured, according to official figures.

In 1996, Roh Tae-woo and Chun Doo-hwan were convicted on charges of corruption and their role in the suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. After spending a year in prison, Roh Tae-woo was amnestied and paid a large fine.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fine Died Man Gwangju North Korea May Dictator All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Miss ..

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Missile Deployment in Europe

34 seconds ago
 Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Po ..

Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Positive Impact - Survey

36 seconds ago
 Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas ..

Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas Comes Only From Kiev - Source

38 seconds ago
 Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of s ..

Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of social services: Prof Zia ul Ha ..

43 seconds ago
 Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for ..

Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for Putin's Visit - South Korean D ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.