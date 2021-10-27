Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 Gwangju Massacre in His Will - Son

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88, asked for forgiveness from the victims of the brutal suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising in his will, according to Roh Jae-heon, the son of the country's ex-leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88, asked for forgiveness from the victims of the brutal suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising in his will, according to Roh Jae-heon, the son of the country's ex-leader.

"He thought he had infinite responsibility for all things that happened, whether it is good or bad, because he cared a lot about the country and his duty. He was looking for forgiveness for his faults and responsibility, particularly related to the pain of the May 18 (1980 in Gwangju) democratic movement victims and also various events that happened during his tenure," Roh Jae-heon said as quoted by Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

Roh Tae-woo served as South Korean president from 1988 to 1993. He came to power by helping his predecessor, dictator Chun Doo-hwan, to carry out a military coup in the country in 1979. As reported by Yonhap, Roh Tae-woo, was listed as the number-two man in Chun's military junta.

During the uprising of the pro-democracy forces in the city of Gwangju, the military authorities sent troops to defeat them, as a result of which 200 people died and 1,800 were injured, according to official figures.

In 1996, Roh Tae-woo and Chun Doo-hwan were convicted on charges of corruption and their role in the suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. After spending a year in prison, Roh Tae-woo was amnestied and paid a large fine.