CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, the cousin of overthrown and murdered Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, said in an interview with Sputnik that the intra-Libyan negotiations in Geneva were the West's attempt to impose its tutelage on the oil-rich North African country through the strategy of "managed chaos."

Launched in Geneva on Monday under the auspices of the United Nations, the consultations focus on the formation of the Libyan presidential council and considering candidates for the post of the prime minister. The forum members are expected to cast their votes for any of the three members of the presidential council and the head of government on Friday in accordance with a mechanism agreed to by parties in January to select a temporary, unified executive authority to lead the war-torn country to the national elections scheduled for December this year.

"What is now happening [at the intra-Libyan consultations in Geneva] is managed chaos, not finding a solution. The problem is not with the Libyans, the problem is between Libya and the West's ambitions in Libya. Their plan is clear enough turning Libya into a failed state and establishing custody of it," Gaddaf al-Dam, who is also the leader of the Libyan National Struggle Front, said.

According to the official, the ongoing political consultations in Geneva are a theatrical performance.

"Those who sat at the seats in Geneva were not chosen by the Libyan people to decide the future fate of Libya, there is nothing serious in what is happening ... We do not support violence nor destruction, but we do not accept this. This is our country, and if this goes on we promise the world a new movement, we may have to lead a new movement to reclaim Libya, because we will not accept this situation," Gaddaf al-Dam said.

He added that he would not seek a post in the new Libyan government.

"I don't think I will be among those who aspire to authority ... we leave it to the new generation, and Libya is full of talents and men ... I have done my duty and will remain my country's soldier if necessary with whatever I can," Gaddaf al-Dam noted.

Last week, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced a shortlist of candidates for the roles of the North African nation's acting prime minister and the three-member Presidential Council ahead of a December 2021 election campaign.

Libya is currently governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west and the Libyan National Army in the east. The latter has the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.