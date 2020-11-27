UrduPoint.com
Late Maradona Wanted His Body To Be Preserved After Death - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Late Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona asked in a letter to his family that his body be preserved after his death, the TyC sports broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest.

Two weeks before his death, he was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.

According to the media outlet, the football legend wrote the letter a few months ago, asking that his body be preserved for "many years."

The will is expected to be delivered to family members in the coming hours.

