Late Maradona Wanted His Body To Be Preserved After Death - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Late Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona asked in a letter to his family that his body be preserved after his death, the TyC sports broadcaster reported on Thursday.
Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest.
Two weeks before his death, he was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.
According to the media outlet, the football legend wrote the letter a few months ago, asking that his body be preserved for "many years."
The will is expected to be delivered to family members in the coming hours.