Late US Defense Chief Carter Leader on All 'National Security Issues of Our Times' - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Former US Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who passed away on Monday, played a leading role in all major national security issues of recent times, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Ash was a leader on all the major national security issues of our times - from nuclear deterrence to proliferation prevention to missile defense to emerging technology challenges to the fight against al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State, banned in Russia). He opened every field of military service to women and protected the rights of transgender service members," Biden said in a statement.

Carter served as the 25th US Defense Secretary from February 2015 to January 2017 under the Obama administration. Carter died on Monday at the age of 68 from a sudden cardiac event.

Biden said in the statement that he and former US President Barack Obama relied on Carter's counsel to ensure military readiness and a technological edge.

Carter is a "great American of the utmost integrity," Biden added.

The US Defense Department told Sputnik earlier that it was aware of reports of Carter's death but did not provide any additional comments.