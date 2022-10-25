UrduPoint.com

Late US Defense Chief Carter Leader On All 'National Security Issues Of Our Times' - Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Late US Defense Chief Carter Leader on All 'National Security Issues of Our Times' - Biden

Former US Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who passed away on Monday, played a leading role in all major national security issues of recent times, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Former US Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who passed away on Monday, played a leading role in all major national security issues of recent times, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Ash was a leader on all the major national security issues of our times - from nuclear deterrence to proliferation prevention to missile defense to emerging technology challenges to the fight against al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State, banned in Russia). He opened every field of military service to women and protected the rights of transgender service members," Biden said in a statement.

Carter served as the 25th US Defense Secretary from February 2015 to January 2017 under the Obama administration. Carter died on Monday at the age of 68 from a sudden cardiac event.

Biden said in the statement that he and former US President Barack Obama relied on Carter's counsel to ensure military readiness and a technological edge.

Carter is a "great American of the utmost integrity," Biden added.

The US Defense Department told Sputnik earlier that it was aware of reports of Carter's death but did not provide any additional comments.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Technology Russia Nuclear ISIS Died January February Women 2017 2015 Event All From

Recent Stories

Italy commissioner approves contested gas terminal ..

Italy commissioner approves contested gas terminal

2 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Tshisekedi named 'facilitator' in Chad ..

DR Congo's Tshisekedi named 'facilitator' in Chad crisis

3 minutes ago
 Estonia to Stop Importing Russian Oil Products Fro ..

Estonia to Stop Importing Russian Oil Products From December 5

3 minutes ago
 Russia Designates Iran, Pakistan as Visa Processin ..

Russia Designates Iran, Pakistan as Visa Processing Posts for Afghanis

3 minutes ago
 Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukrai ..

Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 Kiev in Fuss After Russian Statement sin 'Dirty Bo ..

Kiev in Fuss After Russian Statement sin 'Dirty Bomb' - Mission

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.