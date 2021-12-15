UrduPoint.com

Latecomer To US Capitol Riot Gets Over 2 Years For Threatening Pelosi - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) A man with assault rifle and 2,500 rounds of ammunition who arrived in Washington too late for the January 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 28 months for threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The FBI located (Cleveland) Meredith at a hotel approximately one mile from the US Capitol on Jan. 7, and arrested him," the department said in a press release. "The FBI found a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, an assault-style rifle with a telescopic sight, approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition, and multiple large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

"

Meredith arrived in Washington the evening of January 6 after police had cleared the Capitol of rioters. The following day he sent a text message to a relative that included a threat against Pelosi, the release said.

The relative contacted Meredith's mother who in turn alerted the FBI, the release added.

In the 11 months since January 6, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the release.

