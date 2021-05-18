UrduPoint.com
Latest Bombardment Of Gaza May Amount To Collective Punishment Breaching Int'l Law - UNRWA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The latest bombardment of the Gaza Strip may constitute a form of collective punishment in contravention to international law, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement on Monday.

"In the Gaza Strip, where [nearly] 70% of the population are Palestine refugees, the latest bombardment is being carried out as the besieged coastal enclave enters the 14th year of a blockade, which may amount to collective punishment contrary to international law," UNRWA said via Twitter.

