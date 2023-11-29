Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Mediators scrambled to extend a truce between Hamas and Israel on Wednesday as the militants prepared to release a last batch of hostages under the existing deal in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas took about 240 captives from southern Israel in an unprecedented October 7 attack that Israeli officials say killed around 1,200 people.

In response, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and has unleashed an air and ground campaign that the Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people, also mostly civilians.

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- Hamas eyes truce extension -

Hamas is willing to extend the truce by four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source close to the militant group said.

The current truce is scheduled to expire early Thursday after a two-day extension.

Hamas "informed the mediators that it is willing to extend the truce for four days", a source close to the militant group told AFP on condition of anonymity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would work to extend the truce when he visits Israel later this week.

"Looking at the next couple of days, we'll be focused on doing what we can to extend the pause so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Brussels.

- Hamas to free more hostages -

Israel's government has received a list of the new hostages to be freed on Wednesday, Israeli media reported. There was no official confirmation.

Israel has agreed to release three Palestinian prisoners for every hostage freed.

Separately, senior Hamas official Mussa Abu Marzuq said "several" Russian hostages would be released Wednesday in "appreciation for the stance of President (Vladimir) Putin" on the Gaza war.

- US warns Israel on south Gaza -

US President Joe Biden has warned Israel that its expected offensive in southern Gaza must avoid the kind of mass displacement of civilians seen during the military's pummelling of the territory's north, US officials said.

"It's very important that the conduct of the Israeli campaign when it moves to the south must be done in a way that is, to a maximum extent, not designed to produce significant further displacement of persons," one US official said.

- Gaza famine fears -

The population of Gaza, especially women and children, risk famine if humanitarian food supplies do not continue, the World Food Programme warned Tuesday.

The UN agency said it had delivered food to 121,161 people in Gaza since Friday but added that six days was "not enough to make any meaningful impact".