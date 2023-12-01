Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Israel and Hamas resumed fighting on Friday after a seven-day truce expired, with health officials in the Gaza Strip reporting fatalities within minutes.

Hamas from Gaza launched attack on southern Israel on October 7 in which they killed about 1,200 people, and took around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and has waged a relentless air, sea and ground offensive that has killed around 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to Gaza's Hamas government.

During the truce Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

On day 56 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- Fighting resumes -

A temporary halt in fighting between Israel and Hamas expired Friday at 7:00 am (0500 GMT).

Combat resumed shortly after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

A source close to Hamas told AFP the group's armed wing had received "the order to resume combat" and to "defend the Gaza Strip".

- Mounting deaths -

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said 29 people had been killed in the initial hours of the renewed fighting.

In Israel, sirens warning of potential missiles sounded in several communities near the Palestinian territory.

- The world reacts -

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he deeply regretted the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the renewed fighting was "catastrophic", and called on "all parties and states with influence" over the warring parties to redouble efforts for a ceasefire.

France said it regretted the end of the truce, and called for its restoration.

"Rupture of the truce is very bad news, regrettable," said Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who said a resumption of the truce would enable more hostages to be freed and additional badly-needed aid to reach Gaza civilians.

Qatar urged swift international action to stop the Gaza violence, and the Kremlin said it would have preferred an extension of the pause.

- Mediation efforts -

Talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at renewing the truce by mediators Qatar and Egypt are continuing despite the resumption of fighting, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

"Negotiations are still ongoing with Qatari and Egyptian mediators despite the resumption of Israeli air strikes on Gaza," the source said, asking to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the talks.

- More released -

Two women held in the Gaza Strip were brought back into Israel, Israeli authorities said, later announcing six more hostages had been handed over to the Red Cross and were "on their way" back home.

Thirty Palestinian prisoners were freed overnight Thursday, Israeli prison authorities said, hours after the hostages were freed by Hamas.

The prisoners included 23 minors and seven women.