Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Fighting between Israel and Hamas raged on Sunday for a third day since a week-long truce expired.

Hamas militants from Gaza launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and began an air, sea and ground offensive that has killed more than 15,200 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Hamas government.

During the week-long pause in fighting, Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Twenty-five other captives, mostly Thais, were also freed under separate arrangements.

The Israeli army said 137 hostages were still being held in Gaza.

On day 58 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

The United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said that at least 160 Palestinian fatalities were reported in two incidents in northern Gaza Saturday: the bombing of a six-storey building in Jabalia refugee camp, and of an entire block in a Gaza City neighbourhood.

"Prior to the bombings, Israeli forces dropped leaflets ordering the evacuation of these areas," OCHA said in a report.

In a summary of activity issued on Sunday, Israel's military said a drone strike had "eliminated" five Hamas fighter. In addition, fighter jets and helicopters had struck "tunnel shafts, command centres and weapons storage facilities" while naval forces hit Hamas-linked vessels, it said.

At least one rocket salvo fired from Gaza towards Israel on Sunday was intercepted by air defence systems, said AFP reporters in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, near Gaza.

In a new estimate, OCHA said about 1.8 million people -- roughly 75 percent of Gaza's population -- are internally displaced, up from an earlier figure of 1.7 million.

"However, obtaining an accurate count is challenging," OCHA said in a report.

A World Health Organization team visited Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and found it packed with 1,000 patients -- three times its capacity, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

"Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain," he wrote. These conditions are "unimaginable for the provision of health care".

Britain's military will conduct surveillance flights over Gaza to help locate hostages still held by Hamas, the United Kingdom's defence ministry confirmed on the weekend.

"Surveillance aircraft will be unarmed, do not have a combat role, and will be tasked solely to locate hostages," the ministry said.

The flights will take place over the eastern Mediterranean, including above Israel and Gaza, it said.

burs-it/jsa

X