Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The devastating war between Israel and Hamas entered its third month on Thursday as fighting raged on across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hamas from Gaza launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive that have killed more than 16,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government.

During a seven-day truce that expired on December 1, Hamas released 105 hostages, including 80 in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel says 138 hostages remain in Gaza.

On day 62 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- UN chief: public order collapsing -

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he expects "public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions" in Gaza, with "potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole".

The UN rights chief, Volker Turk, warned of "utter, deepening horror" for Gazans, who are being "collectively punished".

G7 leaders said they "remain committed to a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution", following a virtual meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a "minimal" increase in fuel supplies to Gaza has been approved to prevent a "humanitarian collapse".

- Israeli forces in 'heart' of Khan Yunis -

The Israeli army said it had pierced the defensive lines of Hamas around the main southern city of Khan Yunis and carried out "targeted raids in the heart of the city", where troops found and destroyed 30 tunnel shafts.

Netanyahu said in a video statement that the forces were closing in on the home of Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar.

- Deadly strikes across Gaza -

The Israeli army said it had struck about 250 targets in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Seventeen people died in a strike on a residential district in Rafah, the furthest point south where many civilians have fled as a last resort.

Al-Jazeera said one of its journalists had lost 22 members of his family in a strike in the northern camp of Jabalia.

- Palestinians killed in West Bank -

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops raided two refugee camps and killed four Palestinians, two aged 16, according to the Palestinian health ministry and Wafa news agency.

Washington said it would refuse visas to extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank, where Palestinian authorities say more than 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire or settler attacks since the war began.