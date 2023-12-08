Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Fighting raged Friday across Gaza between Israel and Hamas as the UN Security Council was due to meet to demand a ceasefire in a war now in its third month.

Hamas from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, Israeli officials say.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a military offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 17,100 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

During a seven-day truce that expired on December 1, Gaza released 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis, in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel says 138 hostages remain in Gaza.

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- 40 dead in latest strikes -

Gaza's health ministry has reported another 40 dead in Israeli strikes near Gaza City and "dozens" more in the northern Jabalia refugee camp and Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces have encircled major urban centres as they seek to destroy Hamas over its unprecedented attack, making much-needed aid deliveries to Gaza almost impossible.

Its army said it had struck more than 450 targets over a 24-hour period.

- UN seeks humanitarian ceasefire -

The UN Security Council is to meet Friday and vote on a humanitarian ceasefire motion, days after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took the unprecedented step of invoking Article 99 of the UN charter calling on the body to push for a truce.

It is needed to move aid supplies to Gaza, where Guterres has warned of a "complete breakdown" of public order due to "desperate conditions".

- Blinken urges civilian protection -

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israel to do more to protect Gaza civilians.

"It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection," Blinken said. "There does remain a gap between... the intent to protect civilians and the actual results."

- Deadly West Bank violence -

Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians in a raid on the Al-Fara refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Clashes escalated with the (Israeli) forces who stormed the camp amid intense fire and... explosions," said the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli army said it conducted a joint "counter-terrorism" operation with the Shin Bet internal security agency.

The Palestinian Authority says Israeli fire and settler attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 263 Palestinians since the Israel-Hamas war began.

- Rockets fired at US embassy in Iraq -

Salvoes of rockets were launched at the US embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the mission said, the latest in a flurry of such attacks in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

There was no claim of responsibility and no reported casualties or damage, but the mission said the attack was "initiated by Iran-aligned militias".

Since mid-October there have been dozens of rocket or drone strikes by pro-Iran groups against US or coalition forces in Iraq as well as Syria, but the latest attack was the first targeting the US embassy.

Pro-Iran groups in Iraq have justified actions against US and coalition forces by pointing to American support for Israel.

