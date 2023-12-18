Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Israel kept up heavy bombing of Gaza on Monday as it faced accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its offensive

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Israel kept up heavy bombing of Gaza on Monday as it faced accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its offensive.

Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing 1,139 people, mostly civilians, according to the latest Israeli figures.

The Hamas also took about 250 hostages, of whom 105 have been released and several killed.

Israel has carried out a relentless bombardment of Gaza, alongside a ground invasion, that has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Hamas government.

On day 72 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- Israel keeps up Gaza bombing -

Israel kept up its heavy bombing of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing 50 people in Jabalia in the north of the territory after 60 were killed in the area on Sunday.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in Al-Fara refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the territory since the Gaza war started to more than 300.

- Israel deliberately starving civilians: HRW -

Human Rights Watch accused the Israeli government of intentionally starving civilians in Gaza as part of its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"The Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the occupied Gaza Strip, which is a war crime," the New York-based group charged in a report.

"Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food and fuel, while wilfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival," it added.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, earlier said he "would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity".

- UN to vote on truce call -

The UN Security Council was due to vote on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.

Washington previously blocked similar UNSC resolutions, while the wider General Assembly has voted for an end to the fighting, with 153 out of 193 members in favour.

- France bids to calm Lebanon border -

France's top diplomat was due in Lebanon later Monday for talks on de-escalating near-daily exchanges of fire on the border with Israel, which have triggered fears of all-out conflict.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was expected to call for responsibility and restraint in her meetings with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

- BP joins firms avoiding Red Sea -

British energy giant BP said it had joined other companies in suspending transits through the Red Sea, after Yemen's Huthi rebels targeted shipping with missiles to pressure Israel over its war with Hamas.