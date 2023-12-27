Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Israel pressed on with its war against Hamas on Wednesday, despite grave concern expressed by the United Nations, which named a coordinator for desperately needed humanitarian aid

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Israel pressed on with its war against Hamas on Wednesday, despite grave concern expressed by the United Nations, which named a coordinator for desperately needed humanitarian aid.

Hamas seized about 250 hostages, of whom 105 Israelis and foreigners have been released. Several others have been killed, including by friendly fire.

Determined to destroy Hamas, Israel is conducting a relentless air and ground offensive that has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and killed at least 20,915 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

On day 82 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

Israel predicted a long war, saying there were "no magic solutions... no shortcuts" to its goal of dismantling Hamas.

The war "will continue for many more months, and we will work with different methods so that our achievements are preserved for a long time", armed forces chief Herzi Halevi said.

The United Nations named an outgoing Dutch finance minister as its humanitarian coordinator for Gaza following last week's watered-down Security Council resolution which called for aid to be delivered to the coastal territory "at scale".

Sigrid Kaag's appointment comes as the people of Gaza face a dire humanitarian emergency, with aid slowed to a trickle by Israel's continued bombardment of the densely populated strip.

An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that they were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem.

The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a TV interview, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said the war was "beyond a catastrophe", accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of planning "to get rid of the Palestinians".

An Israeli air strike on a house in a south Lebanon border town killed a Hezbollah fighter, the Iran-backed militant group said, with state media reporting two of his relatives were also killed.

Earlier, Israel's military said an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah wounded nine soldiers as they went to assist a civilian wounded in an earlier strike.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire since the war began.

Israel returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza after taking them from morgues and graves to check there were no hostages among them, sources in the territory's health ministry said.

The bodies, which had been transported to Israel, were returned through the Red Cross to Hamas authorities who buried them in a mass grave in Gaza, the sources said.

An AFP photographer saw a digger lowering the blue body bags into a trench in Rafah, in the far south of the territory.