Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Hamas-run Gaza Strip's health ministry said Wednesday the death toll from the war with Israel now tops 21,000, about two thirds of them women and children.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel from Gaza on October 7. It resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Out of 250 hostages, some 105 Israelis and foreigners have been released. Several others have been killed, including by friendly fire.

Israel is conducting a relentless air and ground offensive that has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Israel again pounded Gaza with air strikes and shelling, with a spokesman for the Palestinian territory's health ministry reporting at least 195 killed in attacks over the past 24 hours.

An explosion lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, which has become a focus of heavy urban combat, and heavy firefights raged again around Gaza City.

Near the far-southern city of Rafah, crowded with internally displaced people, witnesses said an air strike had wounded 11 people.

The army, whose chief warned the war will last "many more months", said the number of Israeli soldiers killed inside Gaza had risen to 164.

The United Nations named Sigrid Kaag, an outgoing Dutch finance minister, as its humanitarian coordinator for the besieged Gaza Strip, whose people face a dire emergency with aid slowed to a trickle.

The appointment follows last week's watered-down Security Council resolution which called for aid to be delivered to the coastal territory "at scale".

Internet and telephone services that were cut on Tuesday were gradually being restored in central and southern areas of Gaza, the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said on X, formerly Twitter.

Human Rights Watch has warned that recurring communications disruptions in Gaza since the war began could "provide cover for atrocities".

Israel returned via the Red Cross the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza, after checking there were no hostages among them, Palestinian health ministry sources said.

An AFP photographer saw a digger lowering the human remains in blue body bags into a mass grave in Rafah.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said in a TV interview the war was "beyond a catastrophe", accusing Israeli leaders of planning "to get rid of the Palestinians".

Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank, where Abbas's Palestinian Authority is based, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

An Israeli raid on the northern West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp killed six people early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

An army statement said its forces had launched an air strike during the "counter-terrorism operation" in Nur Shams after explosives were hurled at ground troops.

