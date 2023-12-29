Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Fighting raged Friday between Israel and Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian militant group's unprecedented attack nearly 12 weeks ago.

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Hamas seized about 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in Gaza after others were released and several were killed including by friendly fire.

Israel, determined to destroy Hamas, launched a relentless air and ground offensive that has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins.

The Israeli campaign has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

On day 84 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- Dozens killed around hospital -

Israeli shelling over two days near Al-Amal hospital in southern Gaza's main city Khan Yunis has killed 41 people, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Thursday.

The casualties include "displaced persons seeking shelter" at Red Crescent premises, it said.

The Gaza health ministry said on Friday that 187 people had been killed across Gaza over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers in Gaza, bringing the number of troops killed during the war inside the Palestinian territory to 168.

- UN says Israel hit aid convoy -

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Friday an aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military without causing any casualties.

"Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army," UNRWA's director in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on social media platform X.

"Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage," he said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

- Egypt negotiations -

A Hamas delegation is due in Cairo Friday to give its "observations" about an Egyptian plan for a ceasefire, a Hamas official said.

Sources close to Hamas say Cairo's three-stage plan provides for renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately a ceasefire to end the war.

- Maritime corridor -

Israel has given preliminary approval to Cyprus for a maritime humanitarian corridor to ship aid to Gaza, the Israeli foreign ministry said Thursday.

The proposal would allow badly needed international aid to be checked "with Israeli supervision" in Cyprus before delivery, it said.

Last week the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale".

- Syria strike, Red Sea tensions -

The Israel-Hamas war has intensified tensions across the region.

Israeli air strikes late Thursday hit southern Syria, the Syrian defence ministry said, reporting no casualties.

A war monitor said the area of Damascus international airport had been hit "one whole day" after it had reopened following Israeli strikes in late November.

In the Red Sea, where Yemen's Huthis have repeatedly targeted vessels with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, the US military said it shot down on Thursday a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed rebels.

The US Treasury also unveiled sanctions against a network involved in financing Huthi attacks in the vital shipping route.

