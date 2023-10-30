Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Fighting in Gaza raged for a 24th day on Monday after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Since the October 7 attack, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says 8,306 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's relentless bombing, 3,457 of them children, amid a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

Israeli ground forces with tanks and air support have entered northern Gaza and engaged in battles with Hamas .

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- Israeli tanks breach Gaza City -

Israeli tanks entered the outskirts of Gaza City on Monday, witnesses told AFP journalists by phone, adding that Israeli forces had blocked the main north-south Gaza highway.

"They are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it," one resident said.

The army said it had hit "more than 600 targets in the past 24 hours", up from 450 the previous day, and killed "dozens" of Hamas fighters. Hamas also reported "heavy fighting" in northern Gaza.

Although huge numbers of Gazans have heeded Israel's warning to flee south, tens of thousands more are believed to remain in the area.

- Strikes near Gaza City hospitals -

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society warned Israel was repeatedly bombing around Gaza City's Al-Quds hospital Sunday, where it said 14,000 displaced people were sheltering.

The UN also reported shelling near Gaza City's Shifa hospital and Indonesian hospital, saying all 10 hospitals in the area had been told to evacuate by Israel.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the evacuation calls were "deeply concerning" given it was "impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives".

- 33 more aid trucks arrive -

Another 33 aid trucks entered Gaza from Egypt, in what the UN said was "the largest delivery of humanitarian aid" since October 21, when limited deliveries resumed.

So far, the trucks have not brought fuel, which is critical for the functioning of hospitals and water and sanitation facilities, but which Israel argues Hams would use for explosives and weapons.

Until now, 117 aid trucks have entered Gaza under a US-brokered deal, compared with an average of 500 trucks a day before the conflict according to UN figures.

- Unrest in West Bank, Jerusalem -

A knife-wielding Palestinian stabbed and seriously injured an Israeli policeman in annexed east Jerusalem on Monday before being shot dead by border police, officials said.