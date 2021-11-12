Latest Global GDP Forecasts Expects 5.9% Growth in 2021 - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The latest forecasts for the global GDP growth indicate that it will reach 5.9% in 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Yes, there are still a lot of problems, but nevertheless the global economy is gradually recovering from the crisis, the latest forecasts really indicate that the growth of world GDP by the end of the year will be 5.9%," Putin told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.