Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 751,000, over 20.7 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 12.9 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 20,716,498, including 751,269 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,226,916, including 166,623 fatalities and 1,755,225 recoveries.

The most effective rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would see the immunization of a proportion of the world's population at the same time, rather than creating pockets where high numbers of people in one country are vaccinated, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be held in the Philippines from October to March, Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have enough information to make a decision on expanding the use of Russia's newly registered COVID-19 vaccine, and is now in contact with Russia to get additional details on the product, Aylward also said.

Malaysia is monitoring the developments around Russia's pioneer coronavirus vaccine and expects scientific publications validating its effect, Malaysian Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the new Russian COVID-19 vaccine, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The European Union has been lining up potential coronavirus vaccines it plans to buy once they are ready, with the latest addition being a Johnson & Johnson development.

There is no evidence of the novel coronavirus being food-borne, so people should not fear food products, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, commenting on reports that COVID-19 could be transmitted via frozen chicken wings.

More than 11 percent, or almost 137,000 COVID-19 tests, which were taken between March 26 and August 12 by Russian medical labs chain Helix, returned positive, the company said.

Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports arriving for short-term business trips on August 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Japan and Singapore agreed to ease travel restrictions introduced as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic starting September, media reported.

Americans are increasingly losing trust in state governors and federal health officials because of their mismanagement of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new Monmouth University poll revealed.

Efforts by many US states to reopen their economies shattered by novel coronavirus-imposed lockdowns in May led to a record surge in demand for gasoline, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

The coronavirus pandemic will change the way Russian companies use their office space and information technology, a joint survey by global consulting company EY and the SKOLKOVO Independent Directors Club has found.

Around 7 million travel and tourism-related jobs in Europe are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a rebound in airline passengers unlikely this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), the publisher of Daily Mail and other UK newspapers, announced up to 100 job cuts due to difficulties the company is facing over the coronavirus pandemic, media reported.

Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of dying from the coronavirus disease, the UK's Office of National Statistics (ONS) said.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has launched an appeal for over $31 billion for the Acces to COVID-19 Tool (ACT) Accelerator initiative.

COVID-19 protocols imposed for air travel among European nations have proved effective, with fewer than 50 known cases of someone contracting the virus on a plane, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.