Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 767,000, over 21 million cases of infection were detected, and over 13 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of cases globally is 21,385,271, including 767,504 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,336,918, including 168,952 fatalities and 1,796,326 recoveries.

Russia has produced the first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Health Ministry's press service said on Saturday.

London-based organization Global Justice Now has warned that by securing millions of doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines in advance, the UK government is fueling vaccine nationalism, and eventually threatening fair global distribution of the drug.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday a plan to immunize every Indian against the new coronavirus as soon as the vaccine is available.

Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced on Saturday that the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer atop a hill in Rio de Janeiro was open to the public again after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Romanian government has extended a high alert regime over the coronavirus pandemic for another 30 days, Ionel Danca, the head of the chancellery of the prime minister, said.

Denmark will introduce mandatory wearing of masks while in public transport starting August 22 amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

Uzbekistan's coronavirus response center announced Saturday that places of worship would be allowed to reopen with restrictions next week.

France's High Council for Public Health, a body advising the health minister, has recommended that masks be worn in crowded places, including outdoors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered the country's permanent support to Nepal in minimizing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, during phone talks with his Nepalese counterpart, K. P. Sharma Oli, the Indian prime minister's office said on Saturday.

The US authorities have delivered $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment against the coronavirus to the Ukrainian law enforcement agency as part of Washington's international technical assistance, the US embassy in Kiev said on Saturday.

Some 60 percent of Americans fear the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen, a slight improvement from a record three-quarters of US adults who said the same a month ago, a Gallup Poll revealed on Friday.