Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 772,000, over 21 million cases of infection were detected, and over 13 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 21,530,198, including 772,400 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,380,693, including 169,754 fatalities and 1,818,527 recoveries.

Libya is negotiating supplies of the vaccine against COVID-19 with Russian pharmaceutical companies, Saad Agoub, the health minister of the eastern interim government, told Sputnik.

Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia will begin in about a month after the required amount of vaccine is produced, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The first Russian vaccine against COVID-19 has been included in the list of drugs the distribution of which will be controlled by the state in order to avoid deficit, the government said on Sunday.

Public Health England (PHE), the executive agency of the UK government's Department of Health and Social Care, will be replaced by a new body, amid rising fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this fall, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

People angry at the Brussels authorities for mandating the use of face coverings in all public places to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered in the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest the new rules.

Italy will close discos and nightclubs starting Monday after seeing the number of daily coronavirus cases double this week from no more than 300 reported last month.

Israelis returning from 19 countries and a Chinese territory that pose a reduced risk of coronavirus infection will not have to self-isolate, the Israeli Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) APEX National Investment company and Israel's Tera Group have signed "a strategic commercial agreement" on developing studies on the novel coronavirus, according to Chairman of APEX National Investment Khalifa Yousef Khouri.

The United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new COVID-19 testing method based on analyzing saliva samples.

A plane with 40 Russian doctors, who were sent to Uzbekistan to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic, landed in the capital Tashkent on Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Sputnik.