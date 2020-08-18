Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 776,000, over 21.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 13.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 21,755,069, including 776,469 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,416,639, including 170,194 fatalities and 1,919,842 recoveries.

Russia needs to have several COVID-19 vaccines in its arsenal to effectively cope with the health crisis, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog, said, adding that Russian experts are currently conducting trials to implement this task.

Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector is conducting the second stage of the coronavirus vaccine trials, and all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials are feeling fine, showing no adverse reactions, Popova also said.

Virus-neutralizing antibodies were developed in all volunteers who received both freeze-dried and liquid shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, told Sputnik.

Russian pharmaceutical company Petrovax is set to launch Phase 3 clinical trials of Ad5-nCOV, one of China's COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the company's CEO Mikhail Tsyferov told Sputnik.

Russian researchers have developed a "wonderful" COVID-19 vaccine, which may prove to be far superior to its competitors elsewhere in the world, so harsh criticism toward it is politics-driven, rather than based on knowledge, professor Polina Stepensky, the head of the department of bone marrow transplantation and cancer immunotherapy at Hadassah Medical Center, told Sputnik.

US biotechnology firm Novavax announced on Monday in a press release the start of the second phase of the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

Yale University Medical school announced that it has launched a phase 3 trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Plasma Technologies, a US producer of an immune serum to treat COVID-19 patients, will receive $750,000 to scale up production of a treatment produced from the blood of recovered victims, the Defense Department announced

There is a pressing need to double down on efforts to reduce air pollution, which is already responsible for 7 million premature deaths every year, now that there is more and more evidence of air pollution increasing risks of dying from the COVID-19 lung disease too, Dr.

Maria Neira, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) department of environment, climate and health, told Sputnik in an interview.

US Forces Korea (USFK) raised health alert to level three out of four on Monday after South Korea saw the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases since March.

Lebanon needs a two-week lockdown after the devastating Beirut blast has pushed coronavirus cases up, Hamad Hasan, the acting health minister, said.

The local authorities of France's northeastern department of Marne have revoked the country's second-largest agricultural fair of Chalons-en-Champagne by the refusal to grant the fair organizers permission to hold gatherings of more than 5,000 people, the France 3 broadcaster reported.

The Japanese economy was hit unprecedentedly by the restrictive measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the preliminary data published by the Japanese government. From April to June 2020, when restrictions on people-to-people contacts were in effect in Japan and affected business activity, real GDP fell by 7.8 percent compared to the previous quarter taking into account seasonal fluctuations, and in annual figures, the decline is estimated at 27.8 percent.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Monday published the 2021 Swimming World Cup schedule, thereby confirming that the competition will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian government will come up with proposals to maintain incentives for medics who are treating patients with COVID-19, which will be sent to President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

A series of lectures delivered by the Sputnik news agency to students at the School of Media, Film and Entertainment at India's Sharda University continued on Monday with an online discussion of how media can guarantee responsible coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.