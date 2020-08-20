Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 783,000, almost 22.2 million cases of infection were detected, and over 14.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 22,227,913, including 783,150 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,507,556, including 172,511 fatalities and 1,898,159 recoveries.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview that a novel coronavirus vaccine will be available for all residents in the United States in the early months of 2021.

Public Health England (PHE) announced that it had recruited all 10,000 volunteers needed to begin the study to establish whether people who have survived COVID-19 are able to get reinfected.

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, announced visit to Russia in the fall and purchase of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine for his country.

The Philippines will likely receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine for mass use in the second quarter of 2021, Rowena Guevarra, the undersecretary for research and development of the Philippine Department of Science and Technology, said.

Native Americans, including those living in Alaska, are three-and-a-half times more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than white Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

The average age of Italian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus has decreased to 35, which constitutes a significant drop, according to the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS).

The High Court of New Zealand found that the first nine days of the lockdown introduced by the authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic were unlawful.

The United Kingdom's largest airport, London's Heathrow, said it has prepared facilities to rapidly test passengers for COVID-19 on arrival and urged the government to ease the strict two-week quarantine rule for arrivals.

The oil demand worldwide is recovering and is expected to rebound to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

More than 100,000 foreign tourists have visited the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada since July 1, when international flights with Egypt were resumed, the country's tourism ministry said.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to look at the prevalence of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in the community would test 150,000 people per day by October.

Health authorities in Greece continue to test residents of the overcrowded migrants camps located on the Greek islands as the number of coronavirus cases has increased over the past week, media reported.