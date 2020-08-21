Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 789,000, over 22.5 million cases of infection were detected, and over 14.4 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 22,504,386, including 789,623 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,553,164, including 173,699 fatalities and 1,925,049 recoveries.

Russia is working with four partners in India on production of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, praised on Thursday Russia's longtime tradition of vaccine development, however, when it comes to its newly-registered vaccine against COVID-19, thorough efficacy and the assessment of safety is required.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is likely to protect against the virus for more than two years, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the scientific institute, said on Thursday.

Clinical trials of Triazavirin, a Russian antiviral drug, to assess its effectiveness against the coronavirus have started in the city of Yekaterinburg, the press office of the Ural State Medical University told Sputnik on Thursday.

Almost half of US doctors participating in a global survey across more than 30 countries have expressed concerns that their patients will not take any novel coronavirus vaccine because they do not trust it, the Sermo social media network for physicians revealed in a new poll on Thursday.

A study by a group of scientists from Singapore and Ireland has found that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 has the ability to survive in refrigerated and frozen foods, specifically meat, for 21 days during cross-border transportation.

Peru intends to resume international flights, which were suspended of the coronavirus pandemic, soon, but only for cases of emergency, Transport Minister Carlos Estremadoyro said on Thursday.

Germany on Thursday included two regions of Croatia and one Romanian county in its list of international high-risk travel destinations with unfavorable epidemiological environment, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's agency responsible for the pandemic monitoring and control.

Russia has resumed international flights from three more Russian cities ” Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk ” starting Thursday amid the improving epidemiological situation, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

Online vacation rental service Airbnb announced on Thursday in a press release a global ban on parties and other public events involving over 16 people in apartments and houses offered by the service over the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines temporarily halted service to 15 cities in the United States due to low demand and the expiration of requirements in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for air carriers to receive subsidies to keep flying during the pandemic, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

More than half of about 13,000 Japanese companies surveyed, or 56.3 percent, oppose postponing the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing a recent survey by the Tokyo Shoko Research company.

The Kazakh Health Ministry on Thursday refuted claims circulating on social media about an outbreak of Kawasaki syndrome among children in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday the need for close coordination in the fight against COVID-19 in the European Union in order to avoid the introduction of another lockdown in the event of a deteriorating epidemiological situation.

The Indian government has established a national expert group that will oversee all issues concerning candidate vaccines against the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anurag Srivastava, said on Thursday.