Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 795,000, almost 22.8 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 14.6 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 22,780,595, including 795,383 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,600,107, including 174,761 fatalities and 1,947,035 recoveries.

No suppression of the coronavirus outbreak by individual countries is final unless the world acquires a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

All the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector have been inoculated are are feeling fine, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

Export of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus may begin in spring 2021, after its production in Russia gathers pace, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will be able to hold clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Russia, according to a list of trial permits published by the Russian Health Ministry.

The Finnish government informed the European Commission of its decision to join the EU agreement on purchasing a potential vaccine against the coronavirus produced by the multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, according to the government's press release.

South Korea has not yet made any decision regarding the purchase of any foreign vaccines against the coronavirus, Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said in an interview with Sputnik.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured citizens that a coronavirus vaccine would be free for all once it is available.

Ukraine is ready to mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine if foreign developers agree to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The coronavirus pandemic can be gone and done with in less than two years, subject to the international community investing solidarity and joint effort, including with regard to finding a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The true scale of the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico is likely underrepresented due to the testing remaining relatively limited at a time when almost half of all those tested test positive, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said.

The ongoing identification of mutations of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 needs much more research to figure out how the mutated virus behaves, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik that the novel coronavirus could survive in frozen foods, while noting that there is no reliable data on the issue yet.

France has seen another surge in COVID-19 cases this week, with an increase of 40 percent compared to the previous week, as the disease continues to circulate more actively since the lockdown was lifted in mid-May, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Poland and neighboring Slovakia have both registered a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, official data showed.

Moldova will cancel starting September 1 the mandatory 14-day quarantine for its citizens returning from countries with a favorable epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said.

The health minister of Fiji said the South Pacific island nation was toughening coronavirus quarantine measures after seeing the number of cases rise across the region.

Grants worth $17.4 billion will help four defense contractors and one novel coronavirus test maker continue operations during the pandemic, the US Defense Department said.

UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced that the evictions ban imposed in March to protect tenants amid the COVID-19 pandemic and which was due on August 23, has been extended for another four weeks.

Teams of Russian military doctors that arrived in Kyrgyzstan in July to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, are returning home, after they had completed their mission, the press service of Russia's Central Military District said.