Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 800,000, over 23 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 14.8 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with more than 5,638,000, including 175,674 fatalities and 1,965,056 recoveries.

Brazil remains the worst-hit Latin American country and comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States. The health authorities have recorded 3,532,330 infections so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 113,358. Mexico has confirmed so far 549,734 cases of the coronavirus and 59,610 fatalities. Argentina, in turn, has registered 329,043 infections, including 6,730 deaths.

South Korea has registered a record 332 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours ” the highest daily increment over the last five months. The total toll of those infected has exceeded 17,000.

The total number of those infected in India, which comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, has reached 2.97 million. The death toll from the disease has reached 55,794 people, while more than 2.22 million people have recovered.

Germany's tally of infections has reached so far 232,082, including 9,267 fatalities. Meanwhile, Italy saw the daily coronavirus tally pass the 1,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-May.

Kazakhstan has confirmed as many as 104,313 cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak, including 1,496 deaths and more than 89,700 recoveries. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has recorded 42,889 infections and 1,055 fatalities. Elsewhere in the region, Uzbekistan's COVID-19 case total has reached 38,231 after 406 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

Venezuela has proposed assistance in producing COVID-19 vaccines to Russia, China and Cuba; and also in testing the Russian vaccine, according to the Venezuelan authorities. Given that the most significant COVID-19 vaccines on the third phase of clinical trials are being developed by China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia, Venezuela are in touch with the latter and proposed its participation in the third phase of vaccine trials. In addition, Russia and Venezuela agreed to consider an opportunity to organize the joint production of the vaccine and the transfer of technologies.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are moving forward with a partnership with US manufacturer 3M to produce N95 masks in the province. In particular, they invested $17.69 million to support 3M's capital investment of $53.07 million. The expanded facility will produce enough respirators to meet private sector, provincial and North American market demand throughout the pandemic and beyond.

The Pan American Health Agency is seeking to increase access to prenatal care over risks posed by the coronavirus to pregnant women. According to the agency, priority should be given to diagnostic tests for pregnant women, because they are at risk for developing severe forms of the disease and face the likelihood of hospitalization at some point during their pregnancy. Although the overall risk of infection to pregnant women is low, they appear more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care requiring a ventilator than women who are not pregnant. In addition, pregnant women who are Black or Hispanic appear to be disproportionately affected by infection with the COVID-19 virus, the Mayo Clinic said.

The Polish government is planning to resume air traffic with Russia, Serbia and China in early September. Meanwhile, flight to and from 63 other countries, including Belgium, Spain and Monaco, remain suspended.