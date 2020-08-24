Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 805,000, over 23.2 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 15 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States is still most affected in the world, with more than 5.6 million cases including over 176,000 fatalities and nearly two million recoveries. At the same time, The US has confirmed more than 44,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, while nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients have died over the given period, showing a downward trend, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

More than 50,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by almost 900 in that period, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. Brazil now has a total of 3,582,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 114,250 related deaths.

Germany confirmed 782 new COVID-19 cases and two new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 232,864, while the death toll reached 9,269.

India has confirmed 69,239 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 3.04 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Russia has registered 4,852 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,921 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 956,749, the country's coronavirus response center said.

South Korea registered 397 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first time since the start of March that such a high daily increase was reported, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Reporters did not accompany members of the Syrian government delegation to Geneva for a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee due to Switzerland's strict coronavirus-related restrictions ” every person who is not a delegation member has to be quarantined for two weeks.

People hosting unlawful gatherings in England will face tougher fines for breaching COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the government announced, ahead of next week's national public holiday in the United Kingdom.

The leader of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer warned in an interview with the Observer that government incompetence over this year's exam results has put the reopening of schools in September at risk.

Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom is not changing the schedule for the implementation of its projects abroad despite the coronavirus pandemic, and is hoping that foreign partners will not give up on joint activities, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

A new lockdown will not be imposed in Italy despite the recent surge in the coronavirus cases, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

Russia plans to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses of its new coronavirus vaccine per month by the end of the year, the industry and trade minister said.

About 250 liters of disinfectants will be sprayed at the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020 to protect visitors from the coronavirus infection, Petr Patrin, a representative of the Technodom disinfection equipment manufacturer, told Sputnik.

Leader of Ukraine's Batkivshchyna party and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is battling COVID-19 and her condition is assessed as serious, her spokeswoman, Marina Soroka, said.