Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 810,000, over 23.5 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 15.2 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 23,513,905, including 809,999 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,723,181, including 176,991 fatalities and 1,997,782 recoveries.

Small batches of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will be delivered to Moscow soon, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Belarus would become the first country to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus produced in Russia, Lukashenko's office said.

Brazil is eyeing to purchase "as many doses" of the Russian vaccine "as possible," Brazilian Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry forum.

Further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation to join the global COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to accelerate the development and fair distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO believes that there is a lack of evidence proving that the convalescent plasma therapy is effective or safe in treatment of COVID-19 patients and recommends to use it as an experimental therapy, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO, said that monoclonal antibodies, which attack the virus and neutralize it in the patient's body by stimulating the immune system, could be beneficial for certain groups of people for whom COVID-19 vaccine would not have the desired effects.

The WHO may be ready to announce the next stage of the Solidarity therapeurics trial for the coronavirus in about two weeks, WHO Chief Scientist. Soumya Swaminathan, told reporters.

The WHO began talks about the Russian coronavirus vaccine with the country's authorities and believes that the Phase III clinical trials will be the real test of efficacy, WHO's Swaminathan also told reporters.

The breakaway region of Transnistria has registered an outbreak of COVID-19 at two garment manufacturing sites where a total of 25 infections were registered, the response center said.

Cypriot airlines are planning flights to and from Russia to be resumed in September, but everything will be clear within a week, a spokesperson for Hermes Airport, which operates the international airports of Larnaca and Paphos, told Sputnik.

The Hungarian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik it had not received any notifications from the Russian government's COVID-19 coordination center regarding the decision to resume the Russia-Hungary air traffic.

The Moldovan government may reimpose certain restriction measures as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country continues its upward trajectory, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that a member of his cabinet would be investigated for breaching coronavirus travel quarantine rules, media said.

Twenty-six percent of the French citizens have said they have no intention to follow official requirements to wear masks in open-plan offices and shared working spaces, according to a survey conducted by the Qapa website. The requirement is due to take effect on September 1, according to the French Labor Ministry.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged the nation on Monday to comply with the coronavirus-related measures to avoid the possible level three social distancing restrictions that would result in greater unemployment and deeper economic crisis, media reported..

The coronavirus crisis may shave up to 5 percentage points off economic growth of key developed countries in the long run, a scenario analysis published by IHS Markit predicted.

Terrorists are working to recruit more supporters at the expense of individuals dissatisfied with governments' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in order to carry out hybrid attacks, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a Security Council meeting.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease will not affect the deliveries of Russian-made S-400 air defense deliveries to India, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

The Japanese government will provide $425 million to Myanmar to support its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said.

The European Commission announced it had finished initial negotiations on purchasing COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fifth company ” the United States' Moderna.

The president of Italy's Sicily, Nello Musumeci, set himself on a collision course with the central government over orders to disband migrant camps on the island over coronavirus fears. In an order issued by Musumeci last week, all asylum-seekers on the island must be transferred to other areas and migrant centers must be closed down. The order also issues a blanket ban on all maritime vessels carrying asylum-seekers from docking in the island's ports.